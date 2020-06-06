Dzoragyugh village placed on total lockdown after an infected local attends a funeral service – Panorama

The exits and entries to Armenia’s Dzoragyugh village in Gegharkunik province will probably be shut down on the choice of the Commandant, PM Nikol Pashinyan knowledgeable on Facebook.

As the PM detailed, the choice got here after one of many residents contracted a virus in a neighboring village after which attended a funeral service in his residence village. As a end result, 63 instances of Covid-19 have been registered in Dzoragyugh.

The PM subsequent reminded of one other latest case when residents from Hrazdan city attended a funeral in Ddmashen village, and greater than 100 people with whom they’d contact have been infected. Following the incident, six adjoining communities have been placed below quarantine.

“Dear citizens, respect the human lives, do not violate anti-epidemic rules,” Pashinyan wrote.

To notice, in response to the Commandant’s choice, there are restrictions on the variety of individuals that may take part in a funeral procession.