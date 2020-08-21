‘Dynamite’: New BTS single obliterates YouTube premiere record – Armenian News

BTS has actually launched their new single, “Dynamite,” ending the await among the most extremely prepared for tunes of 2020.

The “Dynamite” video left to an explosive start, with countless individuals tuning in to enjoy when it went live at midnight EST, Forbes.com reports.

The video premiere brought in a minimum of 3 million concurrent audiences, according to YouTube’s live counter, and a refresh instantly following the premiere revealed the view count at simply over 4 million. Exact figures are not offered yet, however a live view count in between 3 and 4 million quickly provides BTS the greatest YouTube premiere ever, possibly doubling the previous record holder.