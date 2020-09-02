Dynabook’s new laptops feature Intel’s 11th Gen processors

Dynabook, the business that took control of Toshiba’s laptop computer operation prior to it axed that company previously this month, is launching 2 new laptops constructed with Intel’snew 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors Both laptops, the Port égé X30W-J convertible and the Port égé X30L-J basic clamshell, are less than 1kg (about 2.2 pounds) and have 13.3-inch screens. The business will launch these devices in Q4 2020, and prices will be shared closer to release date.

These new designs have 53Wh batteries and are constructed with magnesium alloy (not plastic) to accomplish that low weight– under 900 grams (1.98 pounds) for the clamshell variation. Each can be equipped with either Intel’s Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i7-1165G7. (Both processors assistance Iris Xe graphics.) They likewise have 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, finger print readers, and support as much as 1080p touchscreens with Windows Hello- all set IR cams. Dynabook declares that each laptop computer is created to pass the MIL-STD-810G accreditation for sturdiness, though that’s not the like really passing accreditation.

They’re likewise part of Intel’s Project Athena requirements, which need to ideally indicate good battery life.