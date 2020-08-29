Dylan Bundy Drawing Interest From Twins, White Sox, Braves

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy has actually drawn trade interest from the Twins, White Sox, and Braves, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (via Twitter).

After an up-and-down profession in Baltimore, Bundy has actually created a strong stretch for the Angels here in 2020 to make himself an interesting trade target. Through 6 starts in Los Angeles, Bundy is 3-2 with a 2.58 ERA/3.08 FIP and ostentatious 5.50 K/BB ratio. Bundy takes the hill tonight for the seventh time this season in what might be his last start in Los Angeles.

As much as the Angels have actually struggled to sign and establish pitching, Bundy has simply another season of control staying, and they might see a chance here to re-stock their system. The Angels quit 4 minor-league arms to obtain Bundy, so the cost figures to be high. Still, with as much guarantee as Bundy revealed as a possibility, he owned simply a 4.67 ERA/4.75 FIP entering into this season, and the Angels might aim to offer high up on the 27-year-old.

In regards to their suitors, the Twins, White Sox, and Braves are all jockeying for playoff position and might utilize an extra rotation arm. The Braves have actually seen their once-strong depth diminished this season and all of a sudden discover themselves doing not have certainty in the rotation afterMax Fried Ian Anderson had a strong launching, however he’s simply one start …