DxOMark reviews Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s selfie camera, scores 84 overall

DxOMark has analyzed and reviews the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s selfie camera. While the primary camera setup consists of a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide, and dual-telephoto cameras, the selfie shooter is a 20MP sensor (0.9 µn) with f/2.0 aperture capable of 1080p video recording at 30 fps.

DxOMark gave it a score of 83, which puts it in the middle of the number of other smartphones just like the Galaxy A71 and older high-end phones like the iPhone XS Max. Some of the Mi 10 Pro’s high points of the selfie camera is the great performance in favorable conditions and consistent exposure of faces generally in most conditions.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Dynamic range is where the phone struggles. Although it exposes faces well, it can clip highlights in scenes with bright light. Colors aren’t consistent and may sometimes render skin tones as red in lower light. Even though the lens is fixed focus, it will offer a pretty wide depth of field which keeps faces acceptably sharp whether you’re taking the selfie or sitting throughout the table.

Check out DxOMark’s overview of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s selfie camera, to check out our overview of the Mi 10 Pro here.

Source