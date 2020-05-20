DxOMark reviews Realme X2 Pro’s selfie camera, gives it a mediocre score

Long after its launch, the Realme X2 Pro’s selfie digicam obtained a evaluate by DxOMark and the outcomes aren’t all that spectacular. The 16MP selfie digicam with f/2.zero aperture has no autofocus, however that is not its solely problem as per the check.

The cellphone’s selfie sport is not unhealthy, per se, however it’s not in a position to compete with the flagships of its time, that means late 2019. And possibly it should not must because the cellphone prices half of what the massive gamers are asking whereas providing comparable {hardware}.

Anyway, the general score is 74 factors and the selfie cam’s key benefits are good coloration, respectable element ranges at shut vary and correct face publicity more often than not.

Unfortunately, the slim dynamic vary and the inconsistency with publicity prevented the cellphone from scoring greater. The video recording capabilities aren’t nice too because the stabilization is somewhat shaky, suffers from the identical restricted dynamic vary and the general element is poor.

Score-wise, the cellphone slots proper between the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P20 Pro in DxOMark’s rank record. It’s additionally a tad higher than the iPhone X.

