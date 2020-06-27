DxOMark gives iPhone SE (2020) 101 overall, 84 for selfies

DxOMark has just released its review of the iPhone SEs main and selfie cameras. The iPhone SE has camera hardware identical compared to that of the iPhone XR. Its a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, phase-detection autofocus, OIS, or over to 5X digital zoom. In todays standards, its a very basic setup. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is just a 7MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus lens.
Overall, the iPhone SE does a very good job in metering exposure and contrast. Apples automatic HDR is to thank for that. It is useful for both indoor and outdoor pictures, and was able to expose darks and shadows well. Colors are a strength for the iPhone SE. DxOMark cited well represented color balance and on-point saturation.
Autofocus is strong, quick, and consistent, though sharpness is more evident in low-light shots. Noise and texture is where DxOMark saw weakness in the camera. The 12MP sensor is rivaled in these times by higher-resolution sensors (even in the budget sector) that use pixel binning to reduce noise and improve low-light performance. Noise and loss of detail is more apparent on indoor or high-contrast shots.
Portraits from the key camera and selfie camera are passable, but inconsistent. Meanwhile, low-light photography just isn’t the iPhone SEs strength. There isn’t any dedicated Night shooting mode on the SE.
You can take a look at both iPhone SE camera reviews from DxOMark down below. You can also check out our full review of the iPhone SE.