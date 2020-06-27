DxOMark gives iPhone SE (2020) 101 overall, 84 for selfies

DxOMark has just released its review of the iPhone SEs main and selfie cameras. The iPhone SE has camera hardware identical compared to that of the iPhone XR. Its a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, phase-detection autofocus, OIS, or over to 5X digital zoom. In todays standards, its a very basic setup. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is just a 7MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus lens.

Overall, the iPhone SE does a very good job in metering exposure and contrast. Apples automatic HDR is to thank for that. It is useful for both indoor and outdoor pictures, and was able to expose darks and shadows well. Colors are a strength for the iPhone SE. DxOMark cited well represented color balance and on-point saturation.

Autofocus is strong, quick, and consistent, though sharpness is more evident in low-light shots. Noise and texture is where DxOMark saw weakness in the camera. The 12MP sensor is rivaled in these times by higher-resolution sensors (even in the budget sector) that use pixel binning to reduce noise and improve low-light performance. Noise and loss of detail is more apparent on indoor or high-contrast shots.

Portraits from the key camera and selfie camera are passable, but inconsistent. Meanwhile, low-light photography just isn’t the iPhone SEs strength. There isn’t any dedicated Night shooting mode on the SE.

You can take a look at both iPhone SE camera reviews from DxOMark down below. You can also check out our full review of the iPhone SE.

Source: 1  2