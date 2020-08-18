Dwyane Wade’s 65-Year-Old Mom Conquering Her Fear Of Swimming Is SO Inspiring – Look!

It’s never ever far too late to face your worries!

Dwyane Wade‘s 65- year- old mom showed that on Monday when she chose to swim in the swimming pool for the very first time in over half a century and lastly discover how to swim!

The retired NBA star required to Instagram to commemorate the significant achievement. Alongside 2 pictures of Jolinda Wade taking a lesson at a swim school, the 38- year- old ex- baller composed:

“For as long as I can remember my mother has said she’s gonna learn how to swim one day. Well today was that day. At 65 years old and after 51 years of not going into pool water. My mother conquered her fear of swimming today. Watching her overcome this fear was so damn Inspiring. I am a proud son.”

Dwyane wasn’t the only one happy withJolinda His better half Gabrielle Union commemorated the minute too, composing in the remarks area of the post:

“New beginnings”

AH-Mazing!

Read Dwyane’s complete post, with the inspiring images (listed below)!

Keep swimming, Jolinda!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Dwyane Wade/Instagram]