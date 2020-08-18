‘DWTS’ reveals premiere date, says married pro dancers must live apart as COVID-19 precaution

The program is needing the 3 married couples–Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach– to live independently for the totality of shooting.

All pros who are roomies must likewise live apart as a coronavirus precaution.

The guideline was carried out so that if one pro dancer gets contaminated, the other individual’s fate in the competitors will not be threatened.

“It’s going to be bliss – I mean it’s going to be terrible,” Slater, 31, joked on “GMA.”

She included: “It’s going to be so different because we can’t actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we’re doing everything we can to keep safe. There’s going to be a lot of FaceTiming.”

This year, numerous pros are going back to the series together with 2 brand-new faces.

Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Chmerkovskiy, Johnson, Farber, Pashkov and Slater are returning.

Pashkov’s spouse Karagach will be a newbie pro on the program.

