Dwight Yoakam Marries Longtime Fiancee Emily Joyce – Guests Practice Social Distancing

Country star Dwight Yoakam has finally tied the knot to his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a simple wedding back in March.

The wedding had less than 10 people and they practiced social distancing as they were seated at about 6 feet away from each other.

The couple waited to declare their marriage until now as respect for people who got infected by the COVID-19 pandemic, his publicist stated from Yoakam’s statement

The marriage happened in California, particularly Santa Monica, just before the lockdown of the state. And they kept the social distancing between the attendees.

This is the first marriage for Yoakam. The Grammy winner and his wife were engaged for several years, they were together for a decade.