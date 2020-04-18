Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says the quarantine has had ‘a very positive effect’ on his marriage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that being in quarantine has strengthened his marriage to Lauren Hashian.

The Jumanji star, who has held Instagram Q&As since March “in the spirit of entertaining you and staying connected” loves answering fan queries about his profession, health schedule and household. On Saturday, he tackled relationships, particularly, how sheltering at house throughout the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his marriage to Hashian, with whom he shares daughters Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 2.

“Helluva question! The effect the quarantine has on my marriage,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. Tagging his spouse, he wrote, “…We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.”

”Recognize that in these occasions, we’re not working at full mind & emotional EQ capability as we normally are,” he admitted. “You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly sh*t like we did.”

The actor joked, “When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full [100 percent] conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong….you’re just not used to being right” after which rely the seconds it takes for you each to stomach chuckle your a**ess off.” Johnson then suggested consuming his tequila model Teremana “and make some more babies.”



In a video accompanying his caption, the 47-year-old received much more private. “I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship…” though he admitted that him and Hashian have been bickering. “I gotta be honest with you, when this thing first started, the first two weeks of quarantine for me, I was really wobbly at times,” he mentioned.

Johnson discovered himself “consistently apologizing to Lauren about every other day” and thanked her for being affected person with him. However, regardless of spontaneous arguments that “go from zero to 10 very quickly,” the couple is doing their greatest.

“We try to go easy on each other, we try to make things light, not too judgy,” he mentioned, sharing an instance of how they resolved an argument throughout breakfast on Friday.

“She said something, I said something — I can’t remember what it was, it was something stupid — that I interpreted that way,” mentioned Johnson. “…She was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to walk away’ and ate breakfast in the bathroom.”

Johnson mentioned he stewed in her absence considering, “You ruined it today, didn’t you? You could have had a great day.”

Fifteen minutes later, the actor joined his spouse in the toilet however felt too cussed to apologize, so he started shaving his face. The pressure broke when the two cracked jokes about the household canine and laughed “so f***ing hard.” Then they apologized to one another.

“Now is the time to really try and do your best to communicate and articulate your feelings as best you can,” mentioned Johnson. “…Stay healthy and stay safe.”



