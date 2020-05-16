Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says teen daughter’s WWE career ‘blows my mind’

Simone Alexandra Johnson, imagined with her papa Dwayne Johnson, signed up with theWWE (Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP by means of Getty Images)

Proud daddy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stated “it blows my mind” that his teen child signed up with the WWE.

“She authorized her agreement with the WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment], as well as you understand, it’s simply– it impacts my mind,” Dwayne, 48, stated of his 18- year-old child Simone Alexandra Johnson on Friday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I mean, first all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly…she actually wants to create and blaze her own path which is just so important,” he informed Fallon over video clip conversation.

Back in February, the teen formally signed up with the WWE, per a press release on the company’s internet site. “It means the world to me,” Simone stated in the launch. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Dwayne, a 10- time globe champ, informed Fallon that Simone is the youngest signee in the background of the firm. “At 16, she was working her a** off quietly under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and you know, all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling.” He included, “…I’m very, very proud of her.”

The star shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia as well as has 2 even more little girls with spouse Lauren Hashian: Tiana, 2, as well as Jasmine, 4. The star, that gained his label “The Rock” in the ring, is the kid of wrestler Rocky Johnson, who died in January, as well as the grand son of wrestler Peter “High Chief” FaneneMaivia The Moana celebrity’s initial stage name was “Rocky Maivia” which he later on reduced to “The Rock.”

In August, he told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish.” He included, “But there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone…and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

Story proceeds

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shown at the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction in Atlanta, Georgia had a lengthy career in fumbling. (Photo: George Napolitano/ FilmMagic)

In February, Simone told the WWE, “…I have loved wrestling for as long as I can remember and now that I have the opportunity to finally pursue that, I don’t know, I can put it into words.” She additionally attributed her grandma with stimulating her passion by revealing her fumbling matches on tv as a kid.

The Rock commonly joys his household’s successes– on Instagram, he clarified just how him as well as Hashian were boosting their marital relationship throughout lockdown (by utilizing wit) as well as he commemorated Tia’s April birthday celebration by spurting on Instagram, “Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic.”

Read much more from Yahoo Entertainment: