Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he was considered for Willy Wonka in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

In the caption, the 48- year-old star stated that he was in the middle of presenting his “babies” to among his “perpetuity [favorite] movies.” He joked that while the youngsters enjoyed the flick, they now anticipate him “to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON CONTRIBUTES OVER 700,000 WATER BOTTLES TO HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEES AMID CORONAVIRUS

The movie was ultimately remade into “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which was launched in 2005, starred Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka and was directed by Tim Burton.

“Some cool history – back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,'” Johnson discussed. “I remember thinking ‘HOLY S–T, IM IN.'”

The star kept in mind that at the time, he was still a relative novice to showing little evidence of ticket office success.

Instead, the function was played by Depp, now 57, who Johnson kept in mind “was the biggest star in the world” when the motion picture was made.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON BECOMES INSTAGRAM’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEB

“The rest was history. And down the road I went,” he stated. “The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I’m sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store.”

The “Baywatch” star concluded by stating he ‘d “constantly raise a glass to the dreams that do not come to life.

“… Sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened,” he stated.

The caption was topped of with the hashtag “#BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka.”

While Johnson didn’t wind up starring in the photo, other market standouts like Helena Bonham Carter, Christopher Lee, AnnaSophia Robb and Missi Pyle appeared in the motion picture.

According to IMDb, Johnson’s very first acting function unassociated with either the WWE or USWA was a quick look in “That ’70s Show” prior to playing bit parts in “The Net” and “Star Trek: Voyager.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He made his movie launching with 2001’s “The Mummy Returns” and led the movie “The Scorpion King” the next year.

Since then he’s turned into one of Hollywood’s most identifiable– and bankable– stars, having actually signed up with the “Fast and Furious” franchise, provided his voice to “Moana” and starred in the HBO series “Ballers.”