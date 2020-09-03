Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family tested positive for coronavirus

“Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family,” he wrote. “Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON SAY HE WAS CONSIDERED FOR WILLY WONKA IN ‘CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY’

For “two and a half to three weeks now,” the 48-year-old actor has been dealing with the illness, he said in the video.

“My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson announced. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally, too.”

The star said that “testing positive for COVID is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON DONATES OVER 700,000 WATER BOTTLES TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS AMID CORONAVIRUS

His desire to protect his loved ones is what made the virus so challenging for the actor, making it a “kick in the gut.”

Nowadays, however, Johnson and his family are feeling “good.”

“We are on the other end of it, we’re on the other side, we’re no longer contagious and we are, thank God, healthy,” he shared. “We’ve gotten…