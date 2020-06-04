Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches Attack On Trump For Lack Of Leadership: ‘Where Are You?’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a former WWE wrestler-turned-A-list Hollywood star who has fans on all sides of the political spectrum. That’s why it’s come as a significant disappointment to his conservative fans this week that The Rock is using his platform to attack President Donald Trump for what that he claims to be always a lack of leadership amidst mass protests and riots.

In an 8-and-a-half minute video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, The Rock became visibly emotional as that he called on Trump, who he failed to mention by name, to step up and lead with compassion:

“Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say ‘You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me, because I’ve got you. I’ve got you. I’ve got you, I hear you, I’m listening to you and you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, till my dying day, to my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that’s needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter.’”

The Rock went on to demand that individuals stop saying “all lives matter” and instead give attention to understanding the rallying cry “black lives matter.”

“Of course all lives matter, every single one. All lives matter because we, as Americans, believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all,” The Rock explained. “That’s what we believe in, so of course all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged in this moment, we must say the words ‘black lives matter.’”

He also slammed the usage of military force on protesters. “There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But our protesters who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain… You know you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them ‘I care about you.’ When you say to them ‘I’m listening to you.’ You’d be surprised how people would respond — how Americans would respond,” The Rock said.

The Rock ended his lengthy rant by urging the president to step up again:

“So, as we continue steadily to wait for that leader to emerge… I recommend to all of you that individuals must get to be the leaders we’re looking for. We can become our very own leaders, because we’re carrying it out now. We’re doing it now. We must become the leaders that we’re looking for. I’ll ask it one more time… Where have you been? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people inside our country? Where are you? Because, I inform you what, we’re here, many of us are here. We’re all here. And the procedure to change has recently begun. You can feel it across our country, change is happening. It’s going to take some time. We’re likely to get pummelled, we’re likely to take our lumps, there’s going to be blood however the process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We’ve got this.”

While there are some facets of this rant that we can all accept, it’s regrettable that The Rock would choose to get political and alienate the numerous conservative fans he has that continue to support President Trump. We expected better of The Rock, but in the finish, he’s shown that he’s just another ignorant Hollywood liberal sheep.

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on June 4, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

