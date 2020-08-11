Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson is highest-earning male actor



Dwayne Johnson – frequently understood by his battling name “the Rock” – made $875 m in a year.





Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has actually been called the highest-paid male actor for a 2nd year in a row, according to wealth publication Forbes.

The previous wrestler apparently made $875 m (₤67 m) in between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020, consisting of $235 m for the Netflix thriller Red Notice.

He likewise earned money from his physical fitness clothes line, Project Rock.

The 10 leading earners integrated made $5455 m this year – more than a quarter of that from Netflix, Forbes stated.

Johnson’s Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds was the second-highest paid actor, with revenues of $715 m. Among his film offers were $20 m, likewise for Red Notice, and $20 m for Six Underground, another Netflix movie.

Third on the list was actor and manufacturer Mark Wahlberg, who made $58 m, while Ben Affleck was available in 4th and Vin Diesel 5th.