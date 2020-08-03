Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, investor group agree to buy XFL for $15M

A group including actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to purchase the XFL for approximately $15 million, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

The XFL declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 13 and has been seeking a buyer for the past three months, marketing itself as a made-for-TV product that could transition as early as 2021 to a bubble concept during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when Johnson and his investors — who include his business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia, along with RedBird Capital Partners — plan to revive the league.

The XFL has twice shuttered after one season — first in 2001, then earlier this year as a result of the pandemic — and there hasn’t been a long-term alternative football league since the AFL forced a merger with the NFL in 1970. But XFL owner Vince McMahon has been a determined aspirant, and he invested $200 million in the league’s second incarnation, one that promised to “reimagine” the game. Its eight teams suspended play after five weeks and the league laid off almost all of its workforce April 10.

McMahon considered bidding on the XFL himself early in the bankruptcy process but ultimately decided against it. In a statement, Johnson, 48, provided a glimpse of the McMahon-like flair he could bring to the league.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game…