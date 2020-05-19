Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘honored’ that his daughter Simone has joined WWE

The Hollywood activity male started his job in the ring under the tag “The Rock” as well as turned into one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s ( WWE ) largest celebrities.

Simone Alexandra Johnson, Johnson’s daughter with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, formally authorized her agreement with WWE in February after formerly being associated with training.

Johnson gave up battling to go after acting in 2004 yet rebounded in 2011 prior to relinquishing the field in 2013.

Discussing the teenager’s brand-new job course throughout an online look on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, Johnson beamed with satisfaction.

“You know it blows my mind,” the 48- year-old star claimed. “First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly — follow in my footsteps sounds cliché — but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is just so important.” According to Johnson, Simone is the youngest individual to be authorized by WWE in the company’s background, as well as “was working her ass off quietly under the radar” given that the age of 16, in spite of dealing with obstacles. “She hung in there and I’m very, very proud of her,” the “Jumanji” celebrity claimed. Simone has an effective fumbling heritage. Her dad was a 10- time WWE globe champ, while her late grandpa, Rocky Johnson, as well as great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, are WWE Hall of Famers. “It means the world to me,” she claimed in a declaration back inFebruary “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

