Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson says that he and his family all had Covid-19, but they have now recovered.

The former wrestler, who is now the world’s highest-paid actor, said he, his wife and two daughters caught the virus despite being “disciplined” about health protection.

He said the positive tests were “a kick in the gut”.

Now, he added, “we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

Johnson, 48, said he. his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, aged four and two, contracted the virus about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

They caught it from “very close family friends” who, in turn, had no idea how they had been infected.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he added.

“My number one priority is to always protect my family.”

“We are counting our blessings…