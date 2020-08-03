Dwayne Johnson just bought the XFL and finally we have some good news

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – APRIL 15: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel (R) present for professional photographers throughout the best of the film “Fast and Furious 5” at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro,Brazil (Photo by Buda Mendes/ LatinContent by means of Getty Images)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson becomes part of a financial investment group that has actually acquired– and possibly conserved– theXFL

Usually, The Rock’s heroics include conserving the world in some way. Whether it’s fighting ancient Egyptian devils, assisting the Fast and Furious team save the day, or fighting things like Mother Nature and high-rise buildings, there does not appear to be a circumstance in which The Rock can’t make it all much better.

Add personal bankruptcy to the hinders that The Rock has actually had the ability to beat. According to Sportico, Dwayne Johnson has actually assisted purchase the XFL for $15 million in a relocation that will likely not just conserve the league from stopping working however might reignite it in such a way that was initially visualized by Vince McMahon all those years earlier.

Everything improves when The Rock gets included, whether it be his function in the late-90 s WWE boom or the billions of dollars he’s drawn in at the ticket office, to his venture into eminence tv with Ballers, The Rock can’t lose. Think about where the Fast and Furious franchise was when The Rock …