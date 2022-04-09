According to legend, only dwarfs and giants lived on the planet Earth before modern man. He’s about giants և the story of Atlantis ․ The Atlanteans were strong, very tall, and had phenomenal abilities. There is a story about a giant in Armenia as well: good-natured and kind Torq Angegh was tearing rocks from his hands with his hands, but together with his unspeakable strength, he was very kind ․ “Many centuries ago, in ancient Armenia, there was a man named Torq-Angegh. Torq was not like an ordinary man, but an aghadaha և very terrible չէր Tork was not ruthless և nor ignorant ․․․ he always used his great strength for the good ․․․.

Physical anomalies have always attracted human attention. The focus was on those who differed in appearance and abilities. People have always wondered and wondered why some are so short that they look like gnomes from fairy tales or why they are so tall that they look like the legendary Atlanteans.

Everything has its scientific explanation. The medical community believes that the “culprit” is the pituitary gland, which is responsible for human height. The causes of abnormal human height, too high or too short, scientists often look for in previous generations, although there are facts when a dwarf, a child born to a Lilliputian parent or one such parent over the years has grown to a giant և considered a giant. There is another pattern: gigantism is more common among men ․ In 80% of cases, men have a huge body and height, and such can be born from people of normal height.

One of the reasons for the non-standard size of the body and height is the violation of the DNA strand. Various factors contribute to the change in DNA. It is impossible to predict exactly what exactly will affect the health and physiology of the next generation ․ It can be the illness, stress of one parent, and the consequences can be passed on to future generations, sometimes several generations. A mixture of different races is similar to this situation, as a result of which a child with different skin color is born only after one generation.

We inherit a set of chromosomes from our parents and great-grandparents, which form our phenotype – the set of external features և formed in the process of individual development of the organism: appearance, predisposition to certain diseases. Height, eye color, nose shape, and other traits are also part of the phenotype. But the phenotype is influenced by other factors, such as the environment, diseases, harmful habits, and so on.

It is a regularity that taller children are born more often than tall parents, and short children are born shorter, but this is where we should not forget about external factors.

A child’s height is not considered problematic from a medical point of view, but too tall can be a symptom of a certain disease. The main reasons for very high height are ethnicity, metabolic disorders – overproduction of growth hormone in the body, Kleinfelter syndrome, when the male sex has an extra X chromosome, premature puberty, Acromegaly disease caused by overproduction of growth hormone, pituitary gland, pituitary gland.

If the growth disorders are due to genetics, it can not be prevented, but if they are due to this or that disease and are a symptom of it, it is possible to diagnose the disease at an early stage, to treat it effectively, to eliminate the cause.

And why are people so short? Dwarfism is a disease called pituitary gland, which is caused by an insufficient amount of growth hormone, somatotropin. If the body does not produce enough somatotropin, the formation of bones and internal organs ends prematurely.

Dwarfs are considered to be 130 cm դեպքում shorter for men and 120 cm դեպքում shorter for women. And the abnormally high height of a person is 2.1 meters from 2.7 meters.

The main causes of dwarfism – pituitary dwarfism are genetic predisposition, underdeveloped organs of the endocrine system – the pituitary gland – hypothalamus, bacterial or viral infections that have affected the central nervous system, brain trauma and surgical intervention, low-grade surgery.

The signs of the disease do not appear immediately, but from 3-4 years old, when the child’s height grows less than the defined 7-8 centimeters during the year. There may be headaches, nausea, vision problems. In the case of pituitary gland, the proportions of the body are usually preserved; Symptoms of the disease include uneven distribution of fat in the body, pale skin, and underdeveloped muscles. In terms of intellectual development, dwarf people are no different from those of normal height.

In modern society, both giants, extremely tall people, and dwarfs, called dwarfs, are able to lead a full life, to find their place in society, despite the various complications associated with abnormal height in everyday life. Man has realized that individuality is his greatest advantage, in each one can find the special feature that deserves attention and respect. First of all, a person must learn to respect himself, to appreciate his personality. In that case, external flaws will cease to be considered a flaw և will be perceived as a feature, emphasizing the individuality of the person.