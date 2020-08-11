Dwarf planet Ceres is ‘ocean world’ with salty water deep underground

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ceres, the biggest item in the asteroid belt in between Mars and Jupiter, is an “ocean world” with a huge tank of salty water under its freezing surface area, researchers stated in findings that raise interest in this dwarf planet as a possible station for life.

Occator Crater and Ahuna Mons appear together in this view of the dwarf planet Ceres gotten by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft on February 11,2017 NASA/JPL-Caltech/ UCLA/MPS/DLR/ IDA/Handout through REUTERS

Research released on Monday based upon information gotten by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft, which flew as close as 22 miles (35 km) from the surface area in 2018, supplies a brand-new understanding of Ceres, consisting of proof suggesting it stays geologically active with cryovolcanism – volcanoes exuding icy product.

The findings verify the existence of a subsurface tank of salt water – salt-enriched water – residues of a huge subsurface ocean that has actually been slowly freezing.

“This elevates Ceres to ‘ocean world’ status, noting that this category does not require the ocean to be global,” stated planetary researcher and Dawn primary private investigator CarolRaymond “In the case of Ceres, we know the liquid reservoir is regional scale but we cannot tell for sure that it is global. However, what matters most is that there is liquid on a large scale.”

Ceres has a size of about 590 miles (950 km). The researchers concentrated on the 57- mile-wide (92- km-wide) Occator Crater, formed by an effect about 22 million …