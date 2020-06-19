Dutchman receives ‘proof-of-life’ photos of stolen van Gogh painting

Later, that he moved to southern France, where that he developed an even more colorful, vibrant style of painting as his health declined before his death in 1890.

Brand said that he was relieved to begin to see the painting he said didn’t appear poorly damaged, even though a white mark is seen on the task, just below and also to the left of the individual standing in the garden.

“In some cases when art is stolen, the thieves get nervous, they can’t get rid of it or they think the police is on their tail so they destroy it,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “So these pictures show that we are dealing with professionals. So the painting is still alive, I wanted to say.”

Brand said he had shared the photos with police investigating the theft.

Police spokeswoman Laetitia Griffioen said the photos “are part of the investigation.” She declined further comment.

Brand said investigating the painting will be tricky. “But at least we have proof of life by publishing these pictures.”

He said the photos circulating in the underworld might be a way of looking for a buyer for the painting.

He speculated that the March theft was a “copycat” of the 2002 theft from the Van Gogh Museum. Those two paintings were eventually present in 2016 in a farmhouse near Naples by police investigating suspected Italian mobsters for cocaine trafficking.