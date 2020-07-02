Dutch trainer ‘who had affair’ with Dan Brown

This is the glamorous Dutch trainer riding a £277,000 prize horse given to her by multi-millionaire author Dan Brown who lies in the middle of a bitter court battle between him and his ex-wife.

Dressage rider Judith Pietersen is accused of getting an affair with the Da Vinci Code writer which contributed to the demise of his 21-year marriage to Blythe Brown.

The brunette in her 20s, who met the couple in 2013 when she flew from Holland to the US to teach their horses, has been flung to the spotlight by the American couple’s very public legal dispute this week.

Miss Pietersen, described in court papers as the ‘young horse trainer from Holland’ and given the initials JP, was soon identified.

The Frisian horse expert, who lives in Apeldoorn an hour or so from Amsterdam, is believed to have received lavish gifts from the 56-year-old thriller writer who is a massive fan of equestrianism.

Brown is arrested by their ex-wife of obtaining donated horse, a two-horse transport pickup truck and an automobile to Miss Pietersen, plus financed the woman training steady.

He is also thought to have paid with regard to renovations towards the woman’s house in Holland.

One of the items is purported to be the prize-winning horse called LimiTed Edition worth £277,000 ($346,700).

She offers posted a number of pictures in the horse about Facebook by which she is contending and also position proudly close to it with a wide laugh on her encounter.

In one article which was with a heart emoji, she referred to the equine as ‘So amazing – my big love Limited Edition… Proud on this fantastic horse, he is really a dream horse!’

In another recent post, she captioned a picture of her riding LimiTED Edition: ‘Working hard preparing for show season, and hoping we can all start competing again soon!’

Miss Pietersen has yet to comment on the claims of a relationship, but her spokesman said: ‘I can imagine that she is shocked by the media attention.’

The affair is said to have begun in 2014 when she was hired to train a horse owned by the Browns.

She stayed at their home while recuperating from shoulder surgery at home and became Brown’s mistress, it is said.

Brown and Miss Pietersen are said to have met again in Friesland when he travelled there as ambassador for a theatre show in Leeuwarden in which she had a role.

She has posted several pictures of the horse on Facebook in which she is competing and also standing proudly next to it with a wide smile on her face

The author is best known for his celebrated novel, The Da Vinci Code. Audrey Tautou and Tom Hanks starred in the 2006 movie adaptation (right)

In an interview at the time, she said: ‘I knew from a very young age that my life would be all about horses. ‘

Referring to the author’s admiration of horses, she added: ‘I recognize that friendly character of the Friesian horse that Dan Brown has fallen for.

‘A Friesian horse is also loyal, a tough worker, gives much more than you actually ask of him.’

The two ‘liked’ items from each other’s Facebook page plus the author posted a picture of her on his webpage in November 2014.

In the explosive lawsuit launched by Mrs Brown, it said: ‘The net effect of these transgressions substantially reduced the marital estate.’

Confronted by his ex-wife earlier this year over the affair Brown is said to have admitted: ‘I’ve done bad things with a lot of people.’

Other affairs reportedly included a hairdresser, Brown’s personal trainer, and a politician on the Caribbean island of Anguilla where the Browns had a holiday home.

‘Dan offers lived a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years, seeming in order to be the particular epitome of the world-famous novelist leading a simple life within his home state of New Hampshire, while in reality he had been something quite different’ her lawsuit claims.

‘For years, Dan offers secretly removed substantial funds from his plus Blythe’s hard-earned marital assets to conduct sordid extra-marital affairs with women — one half his age — and to pursue a clandestine life.’

The couple split last year after 21 years with Brown accused associated with behaving ‘wrongfully and blatantly’ and lying about extramarital matters.