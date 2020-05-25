Dutch PM Mark Rutte didn’t see mother before her death because he followed virus lockdown rules

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was incapable to see his passing away mother in her last weeks because he complied with coronavirus constraints versus going to treatment residences, his workplace stated on Monday.

Mr Rutte on Monday revealed the death of 96- year-old Mieke Rutte-Dilling in a residence in The Hague on May 13, virtually 2 months after the federal government closed all such establishments to the general public on March 20.

“The prime minister has complied with all directives,” Mr Rutte’s spokesperson informed AFP when inquired about records that the premier had actually adhered to the rules therefore not seen his mother before she passed away.

His mother did not pass away of coronavirus although there had actually previously been an episode of the illness in the residence where she was living, Dutch media reported.

Mr Rutte earlier revealed his mother’s death, claiming that “in addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long.”

“We have now said goodbye to her in a family circle and hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future,” he included.

Dutch authorities enabled specific check outs to some treatment residences from Monday, a procedure that will certainly be encompassed every one of them on June 15.

The Netherlands – which has actually enforced an “intelligent lockdown” with much less stringent problems than numerous various other European nations – has actually until now taped 5,830 coronavirus fatalities as well as 45,445 infections.