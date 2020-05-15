Dutch Minister confirms dog, three cats have caught novel coronavirus

Dutch authorities on Friday reported the nation’s initial coronavirus instance in a dog and also infections in three cats, yet claimed possibilities of contamination via animals were marginal.

The eight-year-old bulldog came from a COVID-19 client and also showed up to have been contaminated by its proprietor, Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten claimed.

The dog was taken down at the end of April.

The three cats were located at a mink ranch where the mink were located to have coronavirus in April.

“In all cases, we see that pets do not infect people,” yet vice versa, Schouten was priced estimate as stating by the Dutch ANP information firm.

The minister included that “although chances that your pet may be infected are slim, it is advisable to avoid contact with pets when you have COVID-19 symptoms, including hugging and letting them lick you.”

Hong Kong authorities have formerly reported 2 pet dogs examined favorable for coronavirus.

Other pet coronavirus situations worldwide consist of a pet dog feline in Belgium and also a tiger at the Bronx zoo.

All the pets were thought to have caught the condition from individuals.

The Netherlands has actually reported 5,643 human fatalities from coronavirus and also 43,681 infections.