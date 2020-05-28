Dutch GP’s Formula 1 return moved back to 2021 season







The return of the Dutch Grand Prix will now have to wait till subsequent yr after organisers confirmed the postponed occasion won’t be rescheduled when the 2020 season begins.

The race at a revamped Zandvoort observe had been due to happen on May three however was referred to as off due to the coronavirus pandemic, certainly one of 10 grands prix to have been postponed or cancelled.

Organisers confirmed on Thursday morning that it was “no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year”.

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are,” mentioned Jan Lammers, the race’s sports activities director and former F1 driver.

“An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all of the followers, the businesses and the governments concerned. We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to maintain a rescheduled race this yr with out spectators, however we wish to rejoice this second, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, along with our racing followers within the Netherlands.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

