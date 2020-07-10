Dutch government to assist Armenia in fight against COVID-19 – Armenian News

The Government of the Netherlands will assist Armenia in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It will allocate an amount of €200,000 to help the united states buy the necessary equipment, the Foreign Minnistry’s press service reports.

Under an agreement signed between the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health of Armenia, the sum will undoubtedly be directed to purchasing three Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) analysis machines, 100 hospital monitors and a biosafety cabinet.

The Ministry of Health has already issued an order to a few Armenian organizations which have expressed a willingness to manufacture the devices in the long run.