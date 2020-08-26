Dutch Government Formally Accepts Complaints From Uyghur Exiles Over Chinese Intimidation

The Dutch government has actually formally accepted complaints from almost 5 lots ethnic Uyghur Dutch nationals residing in the Netherlands detailing what they state are direct risks and intimidation by agents of the Chinese cops and Beijing, according to members of the group.

Three agents of the 58 Uyghurs consulted with personnel from the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security in The Hague for almost an hour on Monday, throughout which the latter accepted the complaints that were at first made start in May in 2015, East Turkestan Union in the Netherlands secretary Ablet Bekri, who went to the conference, informed RFA’s Uyghur Service.

The complaints information calls from Chinese state security threatening Uyghurs– believed to number around 1,500 in the Netherlands– with the detention of relative back house in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) unless they end their advocacy abroad, he stated.

Authorities are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a network of internment camps in the area given that April 2017, and the Uyghur diaspora has actually rallied to call attention to the abuses.

According to Bekri, the Justice Ministry personnel ensured the Uyghur agents that risks made by China to any Dutch resident remain in “offense of …