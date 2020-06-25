Dutch football fans to be allowed back into stadiums from September – Armenian News

Football fans in Holland could be allowed back into stadiums from September but will be unable to sing familiar club songs due to chanting being banned, the Daily Mail reports.

Leagues in England, Spain and Germany have been played out before empty stadiums as part of measures in the respective countries following lockdown to decrease the spread of the coronavirus which brought the game to a standstill back in March.

But efforts to replace empty stadiums with artificial crowd noise and cardboard cut-outs in seats have obtained mix reviews, and many have the game is missing the atmospheric spark provided by a live crowd.

Holland suspended its top flight for the 2019-20 campaign but upon a new season commencing in September is defined to simply take small steps to allow supporters back into stands, according to De Telegraaf.

The report claims supporters though will be banned from chanting and can have to maintain a social distancing policy of just one.5meters.

The policy means stadiums will be far from full to their potential capacity as a result, and deciding which fans would be allowed to attend the matches could be decided by a drawing of lots.