Dustin Johnson’s fast finish in Round 3 one day late at Northern Trust

NORTON, Mass.– Dustin Johnson’s fast finish came a day late.

His birdie-eagle close may not have actually offered him a sub-60 rating, however it did assist him open a five-shot lead at The Northern Trust.

Cruising along and a couple of shots ahead of a jam-packed leaderboard, Johnson rolled in a 20-footer for birdie on 17 and after that topped his round with a 40-foot eagle putt to sit at 22-under 191, 5 shots clear of Scottie Scheffler andHarris English That ending up kick would have come in convenient throughout the 2nd round, when Johnson played the very first 11 holes in 11 under par prior to stalling out tofinish On 18, he drove into an uncomfortable lie in the rough, laid up and strike an average wedge to tape a 60 that mainly felt frustrating.

Johnson appeared pleased this time– due to the fact that it indicated he had actually put a stranglehold on the competition.

“I’m going to go out and shoot as low as I can,” he stated. “Doesn’t matter what the other guys are doing. I’m going to play my game and I’ll be aggressive when I can be and be a little more conservative when I have to be. I’m still going to have to go out and shoot a good score if I want to win.”

Since 2010, just 5 gamers in 29 efforts have actually stopped working to liquidate a lead of 5 or more shots. Johnson is one of those– when he blew his huge …