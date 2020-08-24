Dustin Johnson ‘very proud’ to regain world No. 1 spot after Northern Trust win

NORTON, Mass.– Dustin Johnson ended up being the current gamer to ascendto world No 1 following his success Sunday at The Northern Trust.

Johnson’s blowout win at TPC Boston sufficed to vault him from 4th to initially in the current world rankings, leapfrogging Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

(*1 *). Dustin Johnson sustained a late weather condition hold-up prior to polishing off an 11-shot romp at The Northern Trust to regain theworld No 1 ranking.

It’s the current shakeup at the top of the rankings, as Johnson ended up being the 5th gamer to reachNo 1 this year. That’s the most to declare the top spot in a single fiscal year because the ranking begun in 1986.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of, to be No. 1 in the world, and I’d like to stay there for a little while,” Johnson stated. “It’s been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was No. 1, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that’s another goal of mine – to see how long I can stay at No. 1.”

