Dustin Johnson settles for second straight runner-up at 2020 PGA Championship

New year, very same outcome for Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship.

Johnson went into the last round at TPC Harding Park with a one-shot lead on a congested leaderboard, excited to enhance on in 2015’s outcome when he ended up runner-up to Brooks Koepka atBethpage But altering coasts didn’t show to be a service for Johnson, who could not keep up as 9 various gamers held at least a share of the lead throughout the last round.

Collin Morikawa broke devoid of a congested leaderboard, shooting a final-round 64 to win the PGA Championship by 2 shots for his very first profession significant title.

Johnson closed with a 17- foot birdie putt for a 2-under 68, a rating that on other days may be adequate to liquidate a win when beginning with a lead. Instead it just assisted him sign up with Paul Casey at 11 under, connected for second and 2 shots behind winner CollinMorikawa Johnson did not talk to press reporters following the last round.

Including the 2019 Masters, Johnson now has 3 runner-up surfaces in the last 5 majors played. He likewise has 5 runner-ups …