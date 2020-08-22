Dustin Johnson settles for 60 after bleak finish: ‘It is what it is’

NORTON, Mass.– A lots or so individuals clapped as Dustin Johnson brushed in his putt on the 18 th green Friday at TPCBoston

They sounded more consolatory than celebratory.

On rate to shatter the PGA Tour scoring record, Johnson made 7 successive pars to end up as he settled for– a minimum of to us– the most frustrating 60 in current memory.

At least Johnson still skyrocketed into the lead at The Northern Trust, where he is ahead by 2 at 15-under 127.

“It is what it is,” he shrugged later. “It didn’t happen, so maybe I’ll go out tomorrow and try to shoot 59.”

That’s what Scottie Scheffler achieved Friday, best around the time Johnson was beginning his 2nd round. This wasn’t some cupcake setup by the Tour in order to torch the record books. (*60 *) out Scheffler and Johnson’s hot days– just the 2nd time in Tour history that were 2 rounds of 60 or much better on the exact same day– and the next-best rating on the par-71 design was 64 (shot by 4 gamers). The scoring average was 69.53. Tiger Woods made it on the number. PGA champ Collin Morikawa will not play the weekend.