Dustin Johnson returns to world No. 1 with 11-shot victory on PGA Tour

“Obviously it’s been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that’s another goal of mine … to see how long I can stay at No. 1.”

Johnson, who connected 2nd at the PGA Championship last month, taped rounds of 67, 60, 64, prior to finishing his eight-under 63 in near-darkness after a storm hold-up triggered a short-lived stop to play.

The 2016 United States Open winner’s 30-under rating was simply one off the lowest over 4 rounds in PGA Tour history presently held by Ernie Els, who set it at Kapalua in 2003, and by Justin Thomas at the Sony Open in 2017.

Johnson has actually now won a minimum of as soon as in each of his 13 PGA Tour seasons and, following his victory on Sunday, sits atop the FedExCup standings.

The Northern Trust was the very first of 3 …