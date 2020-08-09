Dustin Johnson makes eight birdies, despite losing yardage book

SAN FRANCISCO– Dustin Johnson’s third-round 65 at the PGA Championship was remarkable enough, however offer the 36- year-old design points for getting rid of a momentary problem midway through his round.

Following his round, Johnson described that he lost his yardage book, which on a course like TPC Harding Park can be a liability.

“I think it got to the bottom of my bag but I didn’t want to take all my clubs out on the golf course,” he stated with a laugh.

Johnson’s caddie, his bro Austin, had an extra yardage book and DJ’s 5-under round moved him into the lead at 9 under par.

Dustin Johnson leads. Brooks Koepka remains in excellent position for a 3-peat. And 11 individuals are within 3 shots of DJ. It now seems like a significant.

"I just use a regular yardage book. I use it more so I can get the yardages out of the fairway and where the flag is. But my brother had an extra one, so it was perfect," stated Dustin Johnson