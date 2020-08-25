Dustin Johnson looks to protect No. 1 spot following Northern Trust rout

Dustin Johnson confessed that the event was a little soft following among the most dominant PGA Tour efficiencies in current memory. Some short time with his caddie/brother, A.J., and swing coach Claude Harmon III. An opportunity to dig into his Netflix line as he removed for today’s BMW Championship in Chicago.

“I had some food, I was watching my iPad, and then I was looking at the book for this week,” Johnson stated. “I caught up on an episode of ‘Yellowstone’ and then I think I watched an episode of ‘Deadliest Catch.'”

There’s no playbook for how to effectively relish an efficiency the similarity which Johnson authored at The Northern Trust, winning by 11 shots for the biggest margin of success on Tour considering that 2006. But there’s likewise no time at all to rest on laurels for the brand-new worldNo 1, who heads to Olympia Fields CC with an objective of safeguarding the top spot in the FedExCup rankings and guaranteeing he’s the gamer beginning at 10 under that everybody will be going after next week at East Lake.

Johnson has actually now won 22 times on Tour, consisting of the 2016 U.S.Open But provided a couple of days to assess his dominant revealing at TPC Boston, even he put it at the top of the all-time list.

“Well, for four rounds it’s the best I’ve ever hit it, for sure,” Johnson stated. “All 4 days I drove it well. I.