Dustin Johnson hangs on for FedExCup title, $15 million prize

It got a little closer than expected toward the end, but ultimately the best player of the playoffs walked away with the season-prize. Here’s how things ended up at the Tour Championship, where world No. 1 Dustin Johnson maintained his lead and left with $15 million:

Leaderboard: Dustin Johnson (-21), Xander Schauffele (-18), Justin Thomas (-18), Jon Rahm (-17)

What it means: Johnson started the week with a two-shot lead, and he began the final round five shots clear after factoring in the staggered start. While Schauffele and Thomas both cut into Johnson’s lead during a Labor Day finish at East Lake Golf Club, Johnson fended off the competition with a bogey-free back nine to close in 68. It’s Johnson’s third win since the Tour returned to competition in June, the first player to reach that number, and it likely gives him the edge in the upcoming Player of the Year voting. He closed the season in a torrid stretch, winning two of the three playoff events to go along with a runner-up finish at the PGA and a playoff loss at the BMW Championship. Johnson came close to the FedExCup title back in 2016, when he was edged out by Rory McIlroy, but this time it’s him alone at the top with the eight-figure first prize to show for it.

