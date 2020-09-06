Dustin Johnson five ahead at East Lake and closing on FedExCup victory | Golf News





Dustin Johnson has opened a commanding advantage at the Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson moved a big step closer to FedExCup victory by opening up a five-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship.

The 22-time PGA Tour winner, looking to claim the FedExCup and its $15m jackpot for the first time, birdied the last to post a six-under 64 and equal the lowest round of the week at East Lake.

Johnson heads into Monday’s final round on 19 under and five clear of closest challengers Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, with last week’s BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm a further shot back in fourth spot.