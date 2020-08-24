Dustin Johnson cruises to 11-shot win, returns to world No. 1 at Northern Trust

It was never ever a matter of if he ‘d win, it was whether he ‘d cover it up by nightfall. Here’s how things wound up at The Northern Trust, where Dustin Johnson sustained a late weather condition hold-up to polish off an 11-shot win:

Leaderboard: Dustin Johnson (-30 ), Harris English (-19 ), Daniel Berger (-18 ), Kevin Kisner (-17 ), Scottie Scheffler (-17 ), Jon Rahm (-16 ), Webb Simpson (-16 )

What it implies: This was Johnson’s competition from the minute he torched the front 9 Friday en path to a second-round 60. He distanced from the field Saturday and kept the pedal down throughout the last round, ending up the week with more eagles (5) than bogeys (3 ). It’s his 2nd triumph because the Tour resumed competitors in June and will guarantee he tees off next week bothat No 1 in the FedExCup andNo 1 in the world rankings. It’s the very first win on Tour by 10+ shots in a years and the 3rd time he’s won this occasion because 2011, with all 3 wins on various courses (Plainfield, Glen Oaks, TPC Boston). Johnson had actually sustained a couple of current missteps, shooting 80-80 at Memorial and withdrawing from the 3M Open, and this was his very first start because a frustrating runner-up at the PGAChampionship But with another scientific weekend display screen en path to profession winNo 22, Johnson showed when again that he’s difficult to …