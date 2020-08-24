Dustin Johnson becomes fifth player to hold world No. 1 ranking in 2020

The revolving door atop the Official World Golf Ranking kept spinning after Dustin Johnson’s runaway success at The Northern Trust.

Johnson left an elite field in his wake, winning by 11 chance ats TPC Boston for his 2nd success of the summertime. He leapt fromNo 4to No 1 in the procedure, ending up being the fifth various player this year to hold theNo 1 ranking and returning to the leading area for the very first time because May 2019.

(*1 *). Dustin Johnson beat a playoff field by a mind-blowing 11 shots Sunday at The Northern Trust, a tip that when he’s on, couple of are much better.

Brooks Koepka began the year rankedNo 1, however he was surpassed by Rory McIlroyin February McIlroy held theNo 1 ranking through the Tour’s COVID-19 hiatus however lost it to Jon Rahm after Rahm’s success at theMemorial Justin Thomas took control of the leading area a couple of weeks later on with his win at Memphis prior to handing it back to Rahm, and now it’s Johnson’s turn.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Rahm droppedto world No 2 in spite of a reputable T-6 surface in Boston, …