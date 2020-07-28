Duro Olowu’s pursuit of the ‘culture of style’ in his designs

Written by Valerie Steele

Valerie Steele is director and chief manager of The Museum at the Fashion Institute ofTechnology The following is a modified excerpt from the book “ Duro Olowu: Seeing ,” which was produced to accompany designer Duro Olowu’s curatorial job with the Museum of Contemporary ArtChicago For the exhibit, Olowu integrated his own deal with things from public and personal art collections throughout Chicago that highlight his point of view.

Ever because Nigerian- born British designer Duro Olowu introduced his eponymous label in 2004, his visual has actually stayed incredibly constant. Known for his usage of color and pattern, Olowu likewise prefers the dramatically customized shapes of his multicultural 1970 s training, consisting of fitted coats, precision-cut wide-leg pants, rippling capes and robes, and elaborately cut yet liberating gowns with hemlines listed below the knee– all rendered in brilliant and abnormally juxtaposed materials, patterns, and textures.

Installation view of the exhibit “Duro Olowu: Seeing” in Chicago,2020 Photo: Kendall McCaugherty Credit: Prestel

His very first collection consisted of one gown with an empire-waist shape that integrated classic couture silks and modern materials of his own style. After editor Sally Singer included the gown in American Vogue, it got global praise and offered out at Barneys New York, Ikram in Chicago, Browns and Harrods in London, and other global stockists from Milan toJapan Dubbed the “Duro Dress,” it ended up being Olowu’s signature appearance, and in 2005 he won New Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards– the just designer ever to have actually won this award prior to their very first runway program.

"Duro Dress" Spring-Summer 2005 by Peter Farago & Ingela Klemetz Farago Credit: Peter Farago & Ingela Klemetz Farago

Fromthe beginning,the designer’s self-taught vision– Olowu trained as a legal representative– was strong, fresh, and sophisticated, a reflection of a refined visual eye and company philosophical grounding: “I really want people to understand what fashion and the culture of style could mean if one thought beyond the usual boundaries but also always about the wearer.”

This responsiveness to the uniqueness of bodies and the goals of those who use his clothing is notified by lessons found out at a young age about the power of style. Regardless of where he was in the world, he was exposed to individuals who dressed purposefully, providing themselves in manner ins which spoke volumes about their identity.

This consists of his Jamaican mom– who combined clothing from Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche line “with pieces made from fabrics she picked up in Nigeria, Switzerland, and London that she would have run up by tailors in Lagos”– however likewise the other females who surrounded him as a kid in Lagos, Nigeria, in addition to his cousins and aunties in London.

Clockwise from left: Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look22 Photo: ChristinaEbenezer “Omohundro” (2002) by TerryAdkins Photo: Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94, NewYork “Laurette with a Cup of Coffee” (1916-17) by HenriMatisse Courtesy of Succession H. Matisse/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York). Photo: The Art Institute of Chicago/ Art Resource, NY. Credit: Prestel

Clockwise from top: “Bound to Fail” (from the portfolio Eleven Color Photographs) (1966-67/1970/2007) by BruceNauman Courtesy of Bruce Nauman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Photo: Nathan Keay, MCAChicago “No Face (House)” (2017) by SimoneLeigh Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, NewYork Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look 7. Photo: Christina Ebenezer. Credit: Prestel

Clockwise from top: “Teardrop I” (1996) by Magdalene Odundo, Photo: The Art Institute of Chicago/Art Resource, NY. Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look 1. Photo: ChristinaEbenezer “Wedding Reception of Emilija and Romas Sakodolskis, Pakstas Hall, West 38th Street” (1977) by Jonas Dovydenas, Photo: Nathan Keay, MCAChicago Credit: Prestel

Using both his particular visual and company acumen to take a specific niche in the market, Olowu has actually brought in an outstanding customers of effective and faithful females. And underlying his development of style for females is a type of extreme regard: “I’m just amazed by how women can do so much regardless of natural or imposed obstacles, and I feel that it’s my duty to make sure they look good and feel comfortable doing it… Whether I’m initially inspired by Eileen Gray, Miriam Makeba, Pauline Black, or Amrita Sher-Gil, I always end up designing for women of all ages and ethnicities, women whose way of life and work I respect. Then I hope that the clothes I’ve come to, with them as inspiration, would be of interest to them.”