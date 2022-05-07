Lawyer, constitutional expert Gohar Meloyan posted a video on her Facebook page, where the man who drove out of the traffic area and drove towards the women participating in the march was seen.

“Dear ideologues,

Today, during the women’s march, an unbalanced provocateur, even after we and the police were called to order, came out of the inadmissible section and drove in our direction.

A direction where the mothers of our martyred heroes raised their just demands and their voices drowned out by injustice.

In honor of the Police, the illegal actions received an adequate assessment.

H. Գ. “Our white-haired friend was our companion today and the deterrent of provocateurs,” wrote Gohar Meloyan.



