Lawyer Gohar Meloyan’s Facebook post
Dear ideologues,
Today, during the women’s march, an unbalanced provocateur, even after being called to order by both us and the police, came out of the inadmissible section and drove in our direction.
A direction where the mothers of our martyred heroes raised their just demands and their voices drowned out by injustice.
In honor of the Police, the illegal actions received an adequate assessment.
H. c. Our white-haired friend was also our companion today and the deterrent of provocateurs.
Photo from Gohar Meloyan’s Facebook page
