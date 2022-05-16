Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the CSTO of improperly responding to the request of the Republic of Azerbaijan after the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“Last year, these days, the Azerbaijani troops invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. Armenia has applied to the CSTO to apply the mechanisms envisaged by the CSTO procedure to respond to crisis situations since 2010. But, unfortunately, we can not say that the organization reacted as Armenia expected. For a long time we raised the issue of member states selling weapons to a country not friendly to Armenia, which was used against the Armenian people of Armenia. This is also a problem, “Pashinyan said at the CSTO summit in Moscow today.

According to him, during the war in Nagorno Karabakh in the fall of 2020, after the war, the reaction of the CSTO member states did not satisfy Armenia, the Armenian people.

“But I want to emphasize the special role of the Russian Federation, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh. “I want to confirm that Armenia continues to adhere to the trilateral statements of the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” Pashinyan said.

He spoke about the problem of asynchronous voting of the member states of the Organization.

“There is a problem, often our votes are not simultaneous. This is not a new issue, it has been accompanying our organization for a long time, we have raised and discussed this issue many times. “It is obvious that this issue needs further discussion,” Pashinyan said.