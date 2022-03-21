According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from March 18 to 21 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 174 cases of crime, 6 of which were committed before.

3 missing, 14 wanted were found.

11 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

From the crimes committed before, 3 cases of causing bodily injury, 1 case of theft of personal property, 1 case of robbery and 1 computer crime were revealed.

During the past 3 days, 44 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 67 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.