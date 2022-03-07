According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from March 4 to 7, the police subdivisions of the Republic of Armenia revealed 196 cases of crime, 14 of which were previously committed.

2 missing, 11 wanted were found. 4 wanted people volunteered.

10 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

From the crimes committed before, 10 cases of theft of personal property, 1 case of causing bodily injury, 1 case of house theft, fraud, 1 case of illegal tree felling were revealed.

During the past 3 days, 36 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. Five people were killed and 58 were injured.