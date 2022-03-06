Minister Kerobyan continued his visit to Vayots Dzor with a meeting with the residents of Herher community, during which the residents presented an investment program aimed at community development, touched upon the settlement of the irrigation problem, road construction and the development of more perspective directions in the community.

“A few months ago, Vachik from the village of Herher (in the first picture) came to meet me within the framework of the citizens’ reception day and invited me to the village of Herher, which I gladly accepted, but I could not go. The inhabitants of Herher were very impressive, all of them literate, hardworking, deeply understanding and optimistic about the problems of our country. By the way, it was the only village where there was a woman during the meeting with the villagers. “I think that from now on, equal participation of women in such meetings should be insisted on,” the minister said.

RA MINISTRY OF ECONOMY