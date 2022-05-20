On May 20, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Gitanas Nauseda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, who is on an official visit to Armenia.

The RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and the Ambassadors of the two countries were present at the meeting.

His Holiness welcomed the visit of the President of Lithuania to Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, then presented the national preservation mission of the Armenian Church in the life of the Armenian people. His Holiness noted with satisfaction that the friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries continue to strengthen and strengthen.

Touching upon the difficult situation in the region, His Holiness expressed his concern over the ongoing aggression against Armenia by Artsakh, the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in the territories under its control, the prevention of Azerbaijan’s condemnable policy, and the right of the people of Artsakh to free and independent life. “Considering the need for retaliatory efforts by the international community,” he said.

In her turn, the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda thanked His Holiness for the warm reception, referring to the role of the Churches and the Christian faith in the life of the two peoples. The President emphasized the need to work for peace and stability in the region.

During the conversation, His Holiness expressed his gratitude to the Lithuanian President for his support to Armenia during the Artsakh war, in the post-war period, as well as for his caring attitude towards the Armenian community of Lithuania. Speaking about the internal and external challenges facing the present country, His Holiness expressed confidence that the Armenian people, through God’s mercy, with their strong faith and perseverance, will overcome this difficult ordeal and all the existing difficulties.