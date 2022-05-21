Within the framework of the 132nd Ministerial Session of the Council of Europe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

The interlocutors discussed the deepening of bilateral relations and the expansion of effective cooperation in areas of common interest. The importance of intensifying the political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan especially emphasized the active cooperation within the OSCE, expressing hope that within the framework of the forthcoming chairmanship in the OSCE, Northern Macedonia will make a significant contribution to the establishment of regional security and peace.

In this context, the RA Foreign Minister presented the position of the Armenian side on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in achieving a comprehensive and practical solution to the issue.

The meeting also touched upon the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war.